Dodge Bringing More Awesome Colors And Graphics To The Masses With Expanded Jailbreak Program
Say what you will about Dodge, but there's no denying the American automaker has an excellent grasp on color. For decades the brand's muscle cars (and beyond) have been offered in all sorts of awesome colors, from hot pinks and lime greens to steely blues and royal purples. And don't even get me started on all of the incredible stickers, liveries and graphics packages. In recent years, since the Charger and Challenger were first brought back, Dodge has released so many different limited-run colors and trim packages, even starting a Jailbreak program at the end of those cars' production runs that unlocked previously restricted color combinations and options so customers could own true one-of-one specs.
On Friday at Roadkill Nights in Michigan, Dodge announced that the Jailbreak program is coming back for an even broader audience. While previously it was only for top-end vehicles like the Challenger Demon 170, the new Color Jailbreak "open[s] the rainbow and gives more Dodge enthusiasts the chance to go crazy and color beyond the standard Dodge palette, with a starting U.S. MSRP targeted at the masses rather than the select few." Hell yeah.
About as subtle as stripes get
Dodge says full information about the Color Jailbreak program will be announced later this year, but for now it's showing off a 2027 Charger Scat Pack in the lovely Cha Ching Green, and a Durango SRT Hellcat in Toxic Orange, both of which are new colors. Fans who attend Roadkill Nights in person will be able to see "a rainbow of high-impact color options" and vote on their favorite ones. Also on display will be a 2027 Durango in the Redeye color that got added to the palette this year, fitted with the Brass Monkey package.
Another awesome new option for the Charger and Durango are the Tinted Dual Stripes, which run all the way across the car from nose to tail. These stripes use a translucent finish that let the main body paint color show through, a much subtler effect than most racing stripes. There's no word yet on if these stripes will be available across the board or restricted to certain colors. Dodge is showing them off on a Durango in Redeye and a Charger in Bludicrous.
Inspired by enthusiasts
Even wilder is the new Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept, which Dodge says was inspired by enthusiast customizations. The SUV is painted in the color Smokescreen, with a geometric pattern in Cryo Blue starting at the front end and extending toward the rear fenders. A center stripe running from the bottom of the splitter across the hood and roof is painted in the contrasting color to the bodywork it sits on. Instead of wearing regular badges, a 392 graphic was worked into the Cryo Blue accents.
Other unique details include Cryo Blue wheels with amber details, Smokescreen brake calipers with Cryo Blue lettering, dark exhaust tips, and amber running lights. Inside you'll find Petrol Blue Laguna leather with "dual silver" stitching and a bunch of suede accents. Dodge says this is just a concept, but it will "continue to gain feedback on Durango customization from the factory from die-hard fans."