Dodge Bringing More Awesome Colors And Graphics To The Masses With Expanded Jailbreak Program

Say what you will about Dodge, but there's no denying the American automaker has an excellent grasp on color. For decades the brand's muscle cars (and beyond) have been offered in all sorts of awesome colors, from hot pinks and lime greens to steely blues and royal purples. And don't even get me started on all of the incredible stickers, liveries and graphics packages. In recent years, since the Charger and Challenger were first brought back, Dodge has released so many different limited-run colors and trim packages, even starting a Jailbreak program at the end of those cars' production runs that unlocked previously restricted color combinations and options so customers could own true one-of-one specs.

On Friday at Roadkill Nights in Michigan, Dodge announced that the Jailbreak program is coming back for an even broader audience. While previously it was only for top-end vehicles like the Challenger Demon 170, the new Color Jailbreak "open[s] the rainbow and gives more Dodge enthusiasts the chance to go crazy and color beyond the standard Dodge palette, with a starting U.S. MSRP targeted at the masses rather than the select few." Hell yeah.