Dodge Durango R/T Is Back And Less Woke Than Ever With A Standard 392 Hemi V8 And Sub-$52,000 Starting Price

Much like the cops it looks up to, Dodge is here to serve. Serve the customer, that is, which is why it's bringing back the Goldilocks of the Durango lineup for 2026: the R/T. I know what you're thinking, "The 5.7-liter V8 of the old R/T is currently in the GT." Well, nerd, don't fret. The 2026 Durango R/T comes as standard with Stellantis' fantastic and ancient 6.4-liter Hemi V8, which used to be reserved for the SRT 392 models. Now the Durango 392 is back, baby, with 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque on tap. It marks a triumphant return following the death of the Durango SRT 392 after the 2024 model year.

Because Dodge knows you've spent all of your money on supplements and gas station pills, it's even willing to cut you a deal on the new, more potent Durango R/T 392. It'll now start at $49,995 before any taxes or fees, which isn't too bad considering what you're getting. (Destination on other Durangos is $1,995, so the R/T will probably come out to $51,990.) Just ignore the fact that the Durango has been on sale since the 2011 model year. I mean, everyone else has. The SUV had its best sales year ever in 2025, clearing over 81,000 units.

Compared to the 2025 Durango R/T and its meager 5.7-liter Hemi, the new car has over 115 more horsepower, 80 more lb-ft of torque, the 0-to-60-mph time has dropped by 1.8 seconds, and its towing capacity is up 20%. Not too shabby. Of course, if you yearn for the old 5.7, the Durango GT Hemi is still available.