Dodge Durango R/T Is Back And Less Woke Than Ever With A Standard 392 Hemi V8 And Sub-$52,000 Starting Price
Much like the cops it looks up to, Dodge is here to serve. Serve the customer, that is, which is why it's bringing back the Goldilocks of the Durango lineup for 2026: the R/T. I know what you're thinking, "The 5.7-liter V8 of the old R/T is currently in the GT." Well, nerd, don't fret. The 2026 Durango R/T comes as standard with Stellantis' fantastic and ancient 6.4-liter Hemi V8, which used to be reserved for the SRT 392 models. Now the Durango 392 is back, baby, with 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque on tap. It marks a triumphant return following the death of the Durango SRT 392 after the 2024 model year.
Because Dodge knows you've spent all of your money on supplements and gas station pills, it's even willing to cut you a deal on the new, more potent Durango R/T 392. It'll now start at $49,995 before any taxes or fees, which isn't too bad considering what you're getting. (Destination on other Durangos is $1,995, so the R/T will probably come out to $51,990.) Just ignore the fact that the Durango has been on sale since the 2011 model year. I mean, everyone else has. The SUV had its best sales year ever in 2025, clearing over 81,000 units.
Compared to the 2025 Durango R/T and its meager 5.7-liter Hemi, the new car has over 115 more horsepower, 80 more lb-ft of torque, the 0-to-60-mph time has dropped by 1.8 seconds, and its towing capacity is up 20%. Not too shabby. Of course, if you yearn for the old 5.7, the Durango GT Hemi is still available.
Freedom isn't free, but it can be a good value
In any case, the 475-hp Durango R/T will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds — quicker than the twin-turbo inline-six-powered Charger SixPack R/T — and it'll dispatch the quarter-mile in respectable 12.9 seconds and go on to a 160-mph top speed with the help of its 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive system that can vary the torque split as needed. Dodge hasn't said what the actual torque split will be, but promised that it will be rear-biased, as it would be silly to do otherwise.
This rig will also come with adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a pair of beefy Brembo six-piston front brakes and a high-performance exhaust, along with selectable SRT Performance Drive modes. All of that said, this equipment should be more than enough to get your Young Patriot children to school before the Pledge of Allegiance starts. Oh, and you can tow up to 8,700 pounds of your Fun Freedom Toys (or the mobile home you lived in after the ol' ball and chain kicked you out) behind you.
For the 2026 model year, Dodge is pulling out all the stops for the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition. On the outside, it's got body color fender flares that Dodge says enhance its "aggressive muscle character," whatever that means. There's also red 392"fender badges, a new rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels running on Pirelli Scorpion Zero Run-Flat 295 tires. Inside, Nappa leather and suede seats with bigger bolsters from the SRT models are standard, as are heated second-row captain's chairs. Front seat occupants get to enjoy seat ventilation as well. If you want to bring a little more attention to yourself, opt for the R/T 392 Launch Edition Premium. It adds an 18-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo, leather trim across the interior, carbon-fiber accents, a suede headliner, a full suite of driver assistance systems, a trailering package and a sunroof. Prices start at $57,595, not including destination, according to Dodge.
Nice price, some dice
I said earlier that the Durango R/T 392 is the Goldilocks of the lineup, simply because it lives smack-dab in the middle of all the other Durangos. In an effort to make room for the R/T 392, it seems that Dodge has done some reshuffling when it comes to starting prices. The entry-level Pentastar V6-powered Durango GT (295 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) still starts at $38,990 including destination, and spending an extra $2,000 still gets you all-wheel drive.
The cheapest way to get a V8 is the Durango GT Hemi AWD (360 hp, 390 lb-ft of torque), which at $45,670 appears to be $595 cheaper than it was last year. The higher-end GT Hemi trims, the Plus and Premium, are $3,005 and $6,660 more expensive, respectively. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we find the Durango SRT Hellcat (710 hp, 645 lb-ft of torque), which has seen a couple grand slashed off its starting price, now standing at $81,990. Finally, above that is the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, which will be a little more expensive than the normal one.
I'm not sure how or why this is happening, but the 392 Hemi is making a comeback, and I, for one, couldn't be more thrilled. This is because I haven't been infected with the woke mind virus just yet.