2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Offers Six Million Customization Combinations, Introverts And Environmentalists Need Not Apply

Aside from sticking with a 20-by-10-inch wheel size, the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak edition earns its stripes as a Jailbreak model by offering obscene levels of color and style customizations, with over six million potential unique combinations. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear said, " With Durango sales jumping 51% in Q2 over Q1 of this year, the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak gives customers the opportunity to make their muscle SUV unique."

Five-and-seven passenger configurations of the Durango Jailbreak are stuck with black Laguna leather and Alcantara, but the six-passenger interior configuration gets that choice, or gray, sepia, or red Laguna leather, or Ebony Red Nappa leather. Seatbelts can be had in black, Hammerhead Gray, red, or sepia, and full vehicle dual stripes are offered in blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/ black, and silver. All 2026 Durango Jailbreak models have a Jailbreak instrument panel badge and carbon fiber appliques that go along with their litany of customization options.

Dodge

If all of that isn't enough, "select customers" will be able to work with a Dodge Concierge to paint their Jailbreak Durango in basically any color imaginable, like the above purple. But if you're overwhelmed by all the options, the standard Durango SRT Hellcat will still be available for 2026. Dodge didn't announce a price for the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, but if you have to ask you probably can't afford to buy it or keep it fueled.