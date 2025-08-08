2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Offers Six Million Customization Combinations, Introverts And Environmentalists Need Not Apply
Dodge is arguably the most boisterous of the Big Three American automakers, and the brand's brash tendencies seem to be emboldened now that "Home Alone 2" actor Donald Trump and his puppets at the EPA have slashed emissions regulations. Dodge, not deterred by a class action lawsuit that alleges it lied to buyers of the "one-year-only" 2021 Durango Hellcat, just announced the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, which has no order restrictions on its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 that produces 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.
Beyond its power, the new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak brings new customization options, including six wheel options, four Brembo brake color options, six exterior badge color choices, five interior seat colors, and six exterior color options including a new one for 2026 called Green Machine. It can also be had with five seats, six seats, or seven seats with four different seat belt colors. If this is the news you've been waiting to hear, order books open on August 13 and deliveries are expected in Q4 of this year.
Jailbreak editions bring on the customization options
Aside from sticking with a 20-by-10-inch wheel size, the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak edition earns its stripes as a Jailbreak model by offering obscene levels of color and style customizations, with over six million potential unique combinations. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear said, " With Durango sales jumping 51% in Q2 over Q1 of this year, the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak gives customers the opportunity to make their muscle SUV unique."
Five-and-seven passenger configurations of the Durango Jailbreak are stuck with black Laguna leather and Alcantara, but the six-passenger interior configuration gets that choice, or gray, sepia, or red Laguna leather, or Ebony Red Nappa leather. Seatbelts can be had in black, Hammerhead Gray, red, or sepia, and full vehicle dual stripes are offered in blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/ black, and silver. All 2026 Durango Jailbreak models have a Jailbreak instrument panel badge and carbon fiber appliques that go along with their litany of customization options.
If all of that isn't enough, "select customers" will be able to work with a Dodge Concierge to paint their Jailbreak Durango in basically any color imaginable, like the above purple. But if you're overwhelmed by all the options, the standard Durango SRT Hellcat will still be available for 2026. Dodge didn't announce a price for the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, but if you have to ask you probably can't afford to buy it or keep it fueled.