Ram's Bucking Hemi Mechanical Bull Ride Stolen From Roadkill Nights Event

Stellantis likes to go all out for its Roadkill Nights drag race events — bringing in all sorts of sideshows to keep everyone entertained. Its newest addition to the event, meant to celebrate the reinvigoration of Hemi V8s in Dodge and Ram products, was called the "Bucking Hemi." Basically, what we've got here is a mechanical bull-style ride that sort of looks like a V8 with a big Ram head on the front of it. It's a silly thing that fits in very well with the rest of this silly brand. However, something not so silly has befallen the Bucking Hemi: some bastard stole it. No, this isn't a PR stunt.

This bizarre beast made its first public appearance at the Michigan International Speedway about a month ago to celebrate Ram's re-entry into NASCAR. It was clearly a hit, so Ram brought it back out for a Roadkill Nights event on August 9. After the program wrapped up, someone who clearly knows what they were doing stole the entire apparatus during teardown at the event in southeast Michigan. Ram tells us that a formal police report has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Ram is asking the public to help spread the word and look for the Bucking Hemi, so I guess keep your eye out if you see a loose mechanical bull with a head that looks like a Ram logo. I know I'm on the lookout.