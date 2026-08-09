As Repossessions Rise, License Plate Readers Aren't Just For Cops Anymore

Repo men then take these stealth cars and drive around, scanning everything in hopes of a potential match on their hit list of cars up for repossession. This video from TowTruckNate shows exactly what's involved. The system seems to work about as well as those designed specifically for law enforcement.

Unlike the Flock databases used by cops, repo men can't use this specific tool to look up personal information associated with a license plate, like the owner's name and address, but the plate, plus the car's make and model, are all they need to positively identify a wanted car. To their credit, the guys in this video double-check what the computer tells them against what they actually see before tagging a wanted car as located. They even reject one alert because they can plainly see the vehicle doesn't match. The technology isn't perfect, so this is an important step, one that police should take before pulling a family from an SUV at gunpoint because the license plate matches a stolen motorcycle from another state.

Of course, all of the license plates they scan go into DRN's master database, with the time, date, and location data attached. Nearly every car scanned is not on a repossession hit list, nor likely suspected of any crime. Yet that data can be used for police investigations without a warrant.

They don't just drive around randomly, but go to areas they believe they have a good chance of finding these cars, like the owner's home, workplace, and other addresses from their credit report. The repo men in this video admit to favoring low-income neighborhoods for this type of scanning. They realize how crummy it sounds, but at the same time, those with low incomes are more likely to run into financial issues. Without realizing it, they're also giving cops even more ALPR data on "bad neighborhoods," and they don't even have to drive a police car through them.