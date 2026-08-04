Repossessions Are Skyrocketing As Buyers Can't Afford Their Own Cars

Happy Tuesday! It's August 4, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at an uptick in car repossessions, as well as an uptick in BYD sales. We'll also look at how Tesla's faring in Europe, and Toyota's latest earnings numbers.

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