Test Driver Who Crashed Tesla Into Salon Was Ineffectively Prepared For Driving EVs, Lawsuit Claims

There have been many lawsuits against Tesla over the functionality (or lack thereof) in its Full Self-Driving system. But this one is all about the human driver, who claims that Tesla representatives failed to tell her about the differences between driving an EV and a traditional car before a test drive, reports the Independent. This lack of knowledge allegedly caused her to crash into a hair salon where she was severely hurt.

According to Road & Track, Alemzewd Lawgalet was test driving a Tesla Model Y on September 21, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. Before getting behind the wheel, she told Tesla sales representatives that she had never driven an EV before, and asked if there were any differences from driving a gasoline vehicle. The lawsuit claims she was told it's exactly the same. Although she asked for a sales rep to accompany her on the test drive, she was sent out alone, with her only instruction being to bring the car back when she was done.

Lawgalet took the car out on the highway, and was shocked at how quickly it slowed down just from taking her foot off the gas pedal. We know this is due to regenerative braking, but it could easily surprise someone with no prior EV knowledge or experience. Instead, she thought there was something wrong with the brakes, so she took the next exit intending to head back to the Tesla service center. Lawgalet stopped at a red light. When it turned green, "the vehicle lurched forward at an extreme speed and horsepower compared to the force placed on the accelerator," causing her to lose control and crash into the salon, where she "suffered serious and permanent bodily injuries, which have caused and will continue to cause physical and mental pain and suffering," according to the lawsuit. She is suing for $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for Tesla's "conscious disregard for the health and safety of others."