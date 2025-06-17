Regenerative Braking Could Make Your Kid Fail Their Driving Test

When you see a headline like, "My son flunked his road test because he was driving a Tesla, dad says," it's understandable that most people would probably laugh. The kid probably turned on Autopilot and thought no one would notice, like an idiot, and if that were the case, it would definitely deserve mockery. Except, if you read through this recent article on NJ.com, it starts to look like the issue wasn't the kid driving a Tesla — it was the kid driving an electric vehicle, and the text examiner simply didn't like him using regenerative braking. It's entirely possible they're lying to generate sympathy here, but at least for now, the available evidence does seem to back up their story.

Allegedly, teen driver Lochlan Keefer failed his driver's test because he used his dad's Tesla's automatic driving and parking features during the test, but according to his father James, the car doesn't actually have the so-called Full Self-Driving software his son is accused of using. "The examiner accused my son of using driver assistance features simply because he parallel parked smoothly on the first try," James Keefer, father of Lochlan Keefer, told NJ.com. "He was specifically accused of using paid parking-assist and driving features, which we do not subscribe to."

In the comment section of the driver's exam, the instructor wrote, "Had the parking and stopping assistance on never stepped on the brake to stop his self let the vehicle stop it self." While we can't be 100% certain Keefer didn't use any so-called self-driving features, that sure sounds like one-pedal driving, a common feature on EVs, not FSD. It also sounds like the examiner should have paid closer attention in school, but that's not exactly the point here.