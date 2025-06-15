Stop Adding More Drive Modes And Just Build A Car That Drives Properly In The First Place

Some of the most highly regarded so-called "driver's cars" like the E39 BMW M5, NA Mazda Miata, and the Mk I Volkswagen Rabbit GTI earned that reputation by offering a sublime balance of day-to-day commuter comfort and scintillating corner carving charisma. They achieved said balance without requiring the driver to flip through 15 different drive modes, throttle maps, and transmission profiles to suit the specific driving situation at that very moment. They were simply engineered to strike a deft balance from the get-go, offering enough comfort and compliance to not break your back on real-world roads with bumps and cracks, but also keep things buttoned down when those roads went all twisty. That brings me to the point of this blog: I'm sick of too many drive modes.

I'm tired of getting behind the wheel of performance-oriented vehicles and being forced to sift through an endless array of nonsensical drive modes just to find the setting that lets me have fun without rattling my teeth out of my skull. We know that cars can strike this balance, so why overcomplicate things?