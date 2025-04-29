Ferrari Really Raced The 296 To Give Us The 296 Speciale

While plenty of automakers can claim that they bring racing-derived technology to the street, only a few can point to the exact race cars they are taking ideas from. Ferrari unveiled the 296 Speciale on Tuesday, a special version of its hybrid mid-engine sports car that features upgrades from the 296s used in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Ferrari Challenge. Ferrari wants the 296 Speciale to be added to its lineage of special berlinettas, like the 430 Scuderia and 488 Pista, and it certainly has the performance to merit it.

The 296 Speciale's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine produces 691 horsepower, a 37-hp increase compared to the 296 GTB. Ferrari partly attributes the increase to improved thermal management in the engine bay. Engineers ripped the turbine housing insulation solution from the 296 used in Ferrari Challenge, which is particularly important with the turbocharger mounted between the cylinder banks in a Hot-V configuration. The solution first transitioned to production use with the F80 and now finds its way back to the 296. Improved cooling also sees a 13-hp increase to the electric motor, which now produces 178 hp and features an extra boost mode.

Reducing weight was another focus of the 296 Speciale. Over 130 pounds have been cut from the berlinetta through replacing materials with carbon fiber and titanium, along with other weight-saving methods. Ferrari shaved 2.6 pounds off the engine by trimming excess metal off the block and crankcase, citing the machining used on the powerplant for the Le Mans-winning 499P. An additional 4.1 pounds were saved by using titanium fastener screws and stud bolts for the cylinder blocks and cylinder heads, a first for a Ferrari road car.