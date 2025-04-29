Ferrari Really Raced The 296 To Give Us The 296 Speciale
While plenty of automakers can claim that they bring racing-derived technology to the street, only a few can point to the exact race cars they are taking ideas from. Ferrari unveiled the 296 Speciale on Tuesday, a special version of its hybrid mid-engine sports car that features upgrades from the 296s used in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Ferrari Challenge. Ferrari wants the 296 Speciale to be added to its lineage of special berlinettas, like the 430 Scuderia and 488 Pista, and it certainly has the performance to merit it.
The 296 Speciale's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine produces 691 horsepower, a 37-hp increase compared to the 296 GTB. Ferrari partly attributes the increase to improved thermal management in the engine bay. Engineers ripped the turbine housing insulation solution from the 296 used in Ferrari Challenge, which is particularly important with the turbocharger mounted between the cylinder banks in a Hot-V configuration. The solution first transitioned to production use with the F80 and now finds its way back to the 296. Improved cooling also sees a 13-hp increase to the electric motor, which now produces 178 hp and features an extra boost mode.
Reducing weight was another focus of the 296 Speciale. Over 130 pounds have been cut from the berlinetta through replacing materials with carbon fiber and titanium, along with other weight-saving methods. Ferrari shaved 2.6 pounds off the engine by trimming excess metal off the block and crankcase, citing the machining used on the powerplant for the Le Mans-winning 499P. An additional 4.1 pounds were saved by using titanium fastener screws and stud bolts for the cylinder blocks and cylinder heads, a first for a Ferrari road car.
The 296 Speciale brings racing aerodynamics to the road
It's challenging to mention modern motorsport without mentioning aerodynamics, and the 296 Speciale produces 20% more downforce than the 296 GTB. Ferrari has taken the aero damper concept seen in Ferrari Challenge and put it on the new road car. It centers around a duct linking the undertray and hood with a duct to help channel air over the car. Ferrari noted that it helps keep front downforce levels constant despite varying ride heights. Notably at the rear, the car sports two small winglets similar to the FXX K. With all of the improvements, the 296 Speciale can lap the Fiorano test track in a minute and 19 seconds, two seconds faster than the 296 GTB.
Last but not least, the color. Ferrari developed Verde Nürburgring specifically for the 296 Speciale and stated that the green "emphasises the sporting spirit of the car." It should be noted that the shade of green is very reminiscent of the GT number plates used in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The fortunate customers who are able to place an order for a Speciale will be able to customize the number on the door with anything between 00 and 99. The 296 Special will arrive in the United States in 2026. Ferrari hasn't announced prices yet, but the Italian automaker has already stated that it will absorb the import tariffs after a 10% price increase.