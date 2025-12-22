Tesla Door Malfunctions Have Led To 15 Deaths Following Crashes: Report

Bloomberg clearly took its time in compiling the data, admitting that there are no comprehensive, publicly available statistics from any state or federal agency on how many people have been trapped by malfunctioning doors that have subsequently died. It described the data gathering process as "complicated" because it can be hard to know "with certainty what happened in the frantic moments between when a vehicle crashed and when it was engulfed in flames." I can imagine.

The outlet looked at every fatal EV crash in the U.S. where fire was involved in some way. From there, its reporting focused on cases where there was documented evidence that victims survived the initial impact of the crash, but they were trapped inside the burning vehicle because of malfunctioning electric door handles.

NHTSA gave Bloomberg a list of all EV crashes where fire was involved between 2012 and 2023 (the last year that data was available). The outlet then independently identified additional relevant crashes from 2024 and 2025. It crosschecked these crashes with local news reports, law enforcement statements and court filings. It also got photos, audio of 911 calls and policebody camera footage when possible. Basically, Bloomberg did its goddamn homework on this one. What it found was troubling and a possible warning of what's to come if Tesla doesn't do something to fix this glaring issue.

