Lucid's Cosmos Delayed Until Next Year As It Deals With A $1 Billion Q2 Loss

Lucid is slamming the brakes on the launch of what could be its most important vehicle ever: the Cosmos. The compact electric crossover is meant to be the Newark, California-based automaker's first mass-market vehicle, but it's now not expected to launch until next year after posting a $1 billion net loss in the second quarter and outlining a restructuring plan to save cash.

As we previously reported, the sub-$50,000 Cosmos was slated to launch later this year, but things haven't exactly gone according to plan for Lucid. The nascent automaker is trying to avoid the quality issues that have wreaked havoc on the launch of its first two vehicles, the Air sedan and Gravity crossover, according to Automotive News. That's probably a good idea. Those are both brilliant vehicles — perhaps the best in their respective classes, but there's no denying that quality control and reliability issues have cast a long shadow over their reputations. Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli, who has been on the job since June 1, said the company is also aiming to make sure its new factory in Saudi Arabia is ready to go.

During Napoli's first earnings call on August 4, he said his objective was to "launch the car when it is ready with top quality." He added that the Saudi plant would be ready for production in early 2027, and a production ramp-up is targeted for the second half of the year. Of course, timing could change since Lucid depends on suppliers locating near the factory, Auto News reports.

He also said that bringing Cosmos production to Lucid's current facility near Phoenix, Arizona, isn't really feasible because it's designed to build the Air and Gravity. If Lucid were to add a new line for the Cosmos and the two other cars that are based on its proposed platform, it would "create inefficiencies," the CEO said during the call. I, for one, am interested in seeing the tariff implications of importing a car from Saudi Arabia to the U.S., but that's a problem for another day, and Lucid is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund anyway.