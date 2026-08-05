Lucid's Cosmos Delayed Until Next Year As It Deals With A $1 Billion Q2 Loss
Lucid is slamming the brakes on the launch of what could be its most important vehicle ever: the Cosmos. The compact electric crossover is meant to be the Newark, California-based automaker's first mass-market vehicle, but it's now not expected to launch until next year after posting a $1 billion net loss in the second quarter and outlining a restructuring plan to save cash.
As we previously reported, the sub-$50,000 Cosmos was slated to launch later this year, but things haven't exactly gone according to plan for Lucid. The nascent automaker is trying to avoid the quality issues that have wreaked havoc on the launch of its first two vehicles, the Air sedan and Gravity crossover, according to Automotive News. That's probably a good idea. Those are both brilliant vehicles — perhaps the best in their respective classes, but there's no denying that quality control and reliability issues have cast a long shadow over their reputations. Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli, who has been on the job since June 1, said the company is also aiming to make sure its new factory in Saudi Arabia is ready to go.
During Napoli's first earnings call on August 4, he said his objective was to "launch the car when it is ready with top quality." He added that the Saudi plant would be ready for production in early 2027, and a production ramp-up is targeted for the second half of the year. Of course, timing could change since Lucid depends on suppliers locating near the factory, Auto News reports.
He also said that bringing Cosmos production to Lucid's current facility near Phoenix, Arizona, isn't really feasible because it's designed to build the Air and Gravity. If Lucid were to add a new line for the Cosmos and the two other cars that are based on its proposed platform, it would "create inefficiencies," the CEO said during the call. I, for one, am interested in seeing the tariff implications of importing a car from Saudi Arabia to the U.S., but that's a problem for another day, and Lucid is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund anyway.
A rough quarter
There's no getting around the fact that things haven't been good for Lucid lately, and they don't seem to be getting much better in any hurry. The automaker posted a 2026 second-quarter net loss of just over $1 billion, according to Automotive News. That's actually up from $539 million from the same time a year ago.
The widening losses come despite the company's revenue being up 56% to $405 million. Q2 deliveries were also up 19% from a year earlier to 3,953 vehicles across the globe. Production saw an increase as well, climbing 24% to 4,774 vehicles.
Lucid said it was able to find three critical areas where it could reduce cash burn by more closely aligning production volume with demand, improving customer experience while also reducing service wait times and simplifying the overall organization's structure.
All of this comes after a weird day in July where a report surfaced that Lucid was trying to decide between bankruptcy or a buyout. It caused the automaker's stock to tumble for a few hours, only for it to rebound a short time later. Strange things are happening over there.
Into the Cosmos
Lucid is in a weird spot right now. Clearly, if executed well, the Cosmos could be a bit of a savior for a company that desperately needs a mass-market vehicle. I saw it with my own two eyes at the automaker's Investor Day conference in New York City back in March, and things do look promising.
Obviously, it's aimed directly at the Tesla Model Y, and from the specs alone, it's a hell of a compelling package. There are no range numbers attached to the Cosmos just yet, but Lucid is targeting about 4.5 miles/kWh when it comes to efficiency, thanks in no small part to the vehicle's "class-leading " drag coefficient of 0.22. With a 69-kWh battery, the range will probably end up somewhere around 300 miles, and Lucid says it'll be able to add over 200 miles of range in just 14 minutes while fast charging. Mechanically, the Cosmos 800-volt architecture has a new motor from Lucid — called Atlas. Lucid says it's the most cost-conscious drive unit in the world, and it's 40% more power dense than its closest competition. There's no word on power, but it'll be more than enough to sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, according to Lucid.
On the inside, there's a single centrally located 36-inch screen that'll serve as the driver's gauge cluster and infotainment display, and there are even some buttons and mechanical door handles. Lucid says the Cosmos will also boast the most cargo volume in its class with the help of a frunk.
Lucid really needs this car to do well if it wants to survive into the future, but it also needs to survive long enough to produce it. Here's hoping it can make that happen.