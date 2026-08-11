11 Cars Sold In Canada But Not In The US

Canada and the United States share the longest international border in the world, along with broadly similar roads and enough cultural overlap that Americans routinely pretend Canadian television shows were ours all along. You might reasonably assume the two countries also received basically the same cars. For the most part, you'd be right. But just as you may not realize that major popular car brands build cars in Canada, every so often Canada got something genuinely interesting while the United States was left standing on the other side of the border with its face pressed against the glass.

These are some of those cars. Appearing here doesn't mean a vehicle is completely unrelated to something Americans could buy. Some shared platforms, engines, or bodywork with U.S.-market vehicles, but the specific model or body style was officially sold in Canada and not offered through American dealerships. That distinction matters because a Canadian vehicle that was not certified for the U.S. can face additional federal emissions and import requirements, even when it looks suspiciously familiar.

The lineup ranges from practical economy cars to performance wagons, Soviet off-roaders, early Korean imports, and an electric crossover that Kia announced exclusively for the Canadian market in North America. Not satisfied with universal health care, Canada also had to get the better hatchbacks and some other cool stuff to boot. Join us for a tour.