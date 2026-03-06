5 Popular Car Brands That Build Cars In Canada

The website of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) makes the bold claim that "the North American automotive industry was born in Canada," since the Walkerville Wagon Works factory built 117 Ford Model C cars in 1904. For the record, though, Ford's Mack Avenue factory in Detroit built more than 1,000 Model A cars beginning in the summer of 1903. Still, Canada was definitely in the game right from the beginning, and for a time, it was the second-largest producer of cars on the planet.

Some carmakers were Canadian-born rather than being U.S. companies. One such manufacturer was the McLaughlin Motor Car Company, which eventually became the genesis of General Motors of Canada. This brand started as the McLaughlin Carriage Company in rural Ontario before switching to building cars in 1907. Initially, it used Buick engines before GM acquired McLaughlin's assets in 1918 and transformed it into GM Canada. Most of its brands would be familiar in the U.S., but it also sold Canada-only marques such as Acadian and Beaumont.

Honda became the first Japanese brand to build cars in Canada when it opened a factory in Alliston, Ontario. The first vehicle rolled off its assembly line in 1986, launching a new era for the Canadian car industry. Now, as of January 2026, there are talks between the Canadian government and South Korea aimed at bringing Korean vehicle factories to Canada. Tariff issues threaten some Canadian auto production, although moving Canadian car production stateside is much easier said than done. For now, here are the major car manufacturers in Canada and the brands they build there.