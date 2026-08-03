This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280TE Was Trapped Inside An Italian Garage For 38 Years, Now It's Probably The Most Valuable W123 Ever

The wagon was parked against the back wall, behind a 1966 Ferrari Dino 206 S Berlinetta and a 1967 Porsche 910, but it still drew everyone's attention. That's partially because of this 280TE's beautiful Nickel Green paint drawing you in, a color that was discontinued after '79. Then, up close, you see that the car is in literally perfect condition, a seeming impossibility in the world of W123s. But the real shock to the system comes when you peer inside and see the Moss Green MB-Tex and Blue-Green cloth interior, with full green carpeting and the same colors and fabrics even on the rear-facing third-row seats. I didn't get many great photos of it, so it's worth looking through Gooding's full gallery to see just how gorgeous this car is.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

So how did this S123 (the S designation is used for wagons while W is for sedans, yes I know that's confusing) make it this many years basically untouched? Its original Italian owner purchased it in 1979, ticking almost every option box and doing factory delivery. He drove it for a few months before parking it in his garage in Avellino, a village near Naples. An earthquake hit in 1980, with the landslide trapping the 280TE in the garage but somehow not damaging it. The car hadn't even been registered yet. It remained in there until 2018, when it was extracted from the garage unscathed.

As it currently sits the car is in completely original, unrestored condition, with only 3,790 miles on the odometer. Gooding says it "has been maintained by the renowned Scott Grundfor Company, which has performed only basic maintenance and replaced safety parts, prioritizing the car's incredible state of preservation."