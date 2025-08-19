These Are The Cars That Sold For Under $15,000 At Monterey Car Week 2025

Who says you can't find an affordable used car in 2025? Why, even the well-heeled car buyers at the infamously extravagant Pebble Beach can find a few affordable rides on the Monterey Car Week auction docket. Last year, I stayed in the realm of Mecum Auctions for affordable finds, but this year even Gooding Christie's had one or two affordable vehicles on the docket.

Last year we had tons of cars under $10,000. This year we weren't quite that lucky, but there were still a lot of highly affordable vehicles. These are the cars folks managed to buy for relatively sane prices even at the world's most mental car show. Imagine sipping champagne and dropping only five figures on a classic car. Some of these ended up selling for less money than similar vehicles listed for sale on sites like Bring A Trailer. Scroll through and check out the lowest priced vehicles sold at Monterey Car Week this year, plus one honorable mention at the end.