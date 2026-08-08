The History Of Toyota's Sports Cars

To some, Toyota is an appliance manufacturer disguised as an automaker. From the Corolla and Camry to the RAV4 and Tacoma, the Japanese giant is widely known for producing serviceable transportation devices that refuse to die, but don't always stir the soul.

Well, that couldn't be further from the truth, actually. Toyota may be a dependable manufacturer, but it's also one that isn't afraid to compete where it really matters: performance and driving enjoyment. In fact, the automaker produced its first sports car more than six decades ago, before even launching the highly successful Corolla.

Since then, Toyota has given us many legendary enthusiast-grade machines, from lightweight sports cars like the MR2, GR86, and Celica, to high-horsepower GTs like the Supra. And in this piece, we'll uncover how Toyota built its legendary sports car lineage, step by step. To paint the full picture, we're also bringing the brand's rally-bred hot hatches into the fold, although they aren't literally sports cars. With that settled, let's unpack the Toyota sports car legacy!