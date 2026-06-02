Toyota Gives The GR Corolla More Torque, Aero, And Carbon With GRMN Model

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most entertaining enthusiast cars on the market, and one of our precious few remaining hot hatches. The car may have just gotten an update late last year, but it seems Toyota isn't done fiddling with the platform. Introducing the GRMN Corolla, a track-day special honed on the Nürburgring.

The GRMN model is, in many ways, a successor to the bonkers Morizo Edition that launched alongside the standard GR Corolla back in 2022. That car had extra power, a bunch of carbon, and its rear seats replaced with chassis bracing to make the car a better performer. While the GRMN lacks the Morizo's carbon roof, just about everything else from the Morizo comes back even better than before: Carbon bodywork, lightweight wheels wrapped in high-grip tires, a bump in torque, even the Morizo's close-ratio gearbox is back. The GRMN, though, adds even more to the package.