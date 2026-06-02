Toyota Gives The GR Corolla More Torque, Aero, And Carbon With GRMN Model
The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most entertaining enthusiast cars on the market, and one of our precious few remaining hot hatches. The car may have just gotten an update late last year, but it seems Toyota isn't done fiddling with the platform. Introducing the GRMN Corolla, a track-day special honed on the Nürburgring.
The GRMN model is, in many ways, a successor to the bonkers Morizo Edition that launched alongside the standard GR Corolla back in 2022. That car had extra power, a bunch of carbon, and its rear seats replaced with chassis bracing to make the car a better performer. While the GRMN lacks the Morizo's carbon roof, just about everything else from the Morizo comes back even better than before: Carbon bodywork, lightweight wheels wrapped in high-grip tires, a bump in torque, even the Morizo's close-ratio gearbox is back. The GRMN, though, adds even more to the package.
More to the party
The GRMN's carbon bodywork is more extreme than the Morizo, with even further venting in the hood and front fenders. It also gets a massive carbon rear wing, with an adjustable angle of attack, and even more power than the original special edition — 302 pound-feet of torque to the Morizo's (and the 2026 car's) 295, though horsepower remains unchanged at 300. The GRMN also gets the STI classic intercooler spray, along with unique tuning for the power steering and AWD system.
Inside, the GRMN gets two sport seats (and nothing in back) positioned behind a unique gauge cluster with Akio Toyoda's signature. Unfortunately, the car is only available in dark gray and a color Toyota's calling "Zero Gravity" — if that doesn't mean "black, like how space is," I'll eat a shoe. Colors aside, though, the GRMN promises to be the most track-ready GRolla yet. At least, of course, until Toyota needs to send off the model at the end of its run. If we're already at this point, the Final Edition ought to be something truly special.