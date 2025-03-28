Watch BMW Meticulously Restore A 507 Roadster Once Owned By Elvis

There's something very calming about watching a team of experts restore a lovely old car. Whether it's a classic Ferrari that's sure to bankrupt the wrenchers or a stop-motion rebuild of a Range Rover, restoration projects occupy my favorite corner of the internet. If you're of the same opinion, then this film of a classic BMW restoration will be right up your street.

The process of removing and re-upholstering old seats or stripping back the bubbling paint on a vintage car is always incredibly satisfying to watch, and this footage documenting the restoration of a lovely BMW 507 roadster is no exception. The added intrigue with this clip, however, comes when you find out who the car's old owner was: Elvis Presley.

That's right, we've got another excellent project to resurrect one of the King's vehicles, following in the footsteps of this RV build that repurposed Elvis' abandoned private jet. This time, the classic BMW isn't being turned into anything outlandish, and instead the car is being brought back to its former glory.