5 Of The Largest Inline-6s Ever Made (Ranked By Displacement)

Straight-6 engines earned their reputation for silky smoothness the traditional way — no overly complex balance shafts or exotic counterweights required, just six cylinders firing in perfect natural harmony. However, since the cylinders sit in a straight line, the tradeoff is length, That packaging headache is a unique disadvantage of the inline-6, which is why most automakers have kept their straight-6s fairly modest in size.

But a handful of manufacturers ignored that logic, chasing torque, cruising comfort, or occasionally straight-up power, with inline-6s that grew to absurd proportions. Multiple engines on this list displace more than 11 liters — bigger than most V12s ever put in a car. That's the kind of number that seems impossible for a layout best known for being refined and about as far from "big-block" as you can get.

These giants span nearly a century of automaking, built by manufacturers on both sides of the Atlantic. Here's a look at five of the largest ever made, ranked by displacement from smallest to largest.