America's Last Production Inline-8s Were Relics When They Bowed Out In 1954

The last of the American inline-8 engines (or straight-8s) disappeared after the 1954 model year, by which point, they had already been rendered relics. Like the last two animals to march off Noah's Ark, the inline-8 disappeared as a pair, with both Pontiac and Packard – car brands we'd love to see return — being the last brands to feature this archaic configuration. Both brands had famously relied upon straight-8 power for decades by that point, so clearly it was somewhat long in the tooth once everyone had ditched it in the '50s. In Pontiac's corner sat the 268 cubic-inch inline-8, powering models like the Chieftain and Star Chief , while a vast array of Packard models took motivation from the automaker's 288, 327, and 359 cubic-inch mill. Come the 1955 model year, both firms retired these outdated eight-cylinders in favor of entirely new overhead-valve V8s.

Now, it's worth noting that the inline-8 configuration still had its merits, even at this late stage of the game, offering exceptional refinement and smooth operation thanks to the inherent balance of the inline-8. But the market was changing, and American cars were adapting to new buying behaviors. Consumers were favoring new body styles, which often no longer sported the elongated hoods that could easily accommodate such long engines. Lower-slung bodies also required more compact engines, which also meant less mass hanging over the front wheels. A V8 delivered advantages in both departments, rendering the inline-eight instantly outdated. Furthermore, V engines were proving capable of handling higher compressions, and while the late inline-eights matched early V8s in terms of power, it was clear the V8 still had some way to go.