The First Practical Electric Car Built Looked Like A Giant Baby Carriage

We've been lovestruck and fascinated with our internal combustion jalopies for the better part of the 20th century, so it's easy to forget our ancestors have been dabbling with electric cars since the late 19th century. Electric vehicles are resurgent since American technology company Tesla unveiled the once-ridiculed yet revolutionary first-gen Roadster in 2008 (one of the EVs on track to be a future classic, in our books), and the car that we boldly declared the most important car of the 21st century, the Model S sedan, in 2012.

Although U.S. EV sales comprised only 7.9% (about 9.7% if you include plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs) of the new car market in early 2025, it was a different story in the late 1800s. Back then, electric car sales dominated, and EVs were the preferred steeds of professionals and wealthy urbanites.

Before Charles Kettering gifted the automotive world with the electric starter, gas cars were seen as dirty, unreliable, and a chore to drive. Electric cars were the exact opposite, as they started instantly, were quieter, and didn't emit any smoke or fumes. Admittedly, the earliest EVs were as sparse as a barn and looked like oversized baby carriages, but they had to start somewhere.

History credits the Flocken Elektrowagen as the first limited-series electric car that was available for customers to buy. It was conceived by German entrepreneur and inventor Andreas Flocken in 1888. But unlike experimental EV prototypes, Flocken built his car to sell to the public, and it was one of the first electric cars that ditched the early tricycle designs for a proper four-wheel layout.