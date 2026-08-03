This Is How Some Of You Are Planning For A Gas Shortage

There is a potential gasoline shortage crisis brewing in the United States right now, which could hit as soon as fall. With the nation's strategic oil reserves dwindling, crumbling unsupported infrastructure, and much of the world's supply currently strangled by the lack of flow through the Strait of Hormuz, it seems like the "if" is tipping more in the direction of "when." With oil refining companies focused on producing higher-demand war-effort diesel and jet fuel, gasoline is getting short shrift, and eventually it could temporarily run out.

Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat what they would do if the pumps ran dry. Some of the responses were quite interesting, spread across the spectrum of answers pretty evenly. Many, particularly those readers with electric vehicles in their garage, were quick to jump at the opportunity to explain their superiority. Many others, typically the proud gas guzzlers, made no bones about their belief that this is all made up and nothing ever happens. A third group, I assume with tongue firmly in cheek, alluded to a Mad Max-style world of resource wars. The real answer is probably somewhere in the middle of these three ideas, but we'll have to live through the future in order to know how it worked out when it becomes the past.

Maybe you want to prepare for an eventuality that may never come about. Maybe you want to be blissfully ignorant of the situation until it has smacked you in the face unprepared. Or maybe you have a fantasy of playing the Doof Warrior in Immortan Joe's raiding band. One way or another, something will happen regarding this situation, but we don't yet know what. Who do you think is right? If you have input, or didn't get an opportunity to answer this question when it came around the first time, jump in the comments and let us know.