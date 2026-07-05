How To Convert Your Car Or Truck Into A Flex-Fuel Vehicle

The price of fuel is practically all anyone can talk about these days. If you've been paying attention to the numbers on the pump, you have probably seen a big jump in the cost of a fill-up over the last six months or so. You may have also seen that E85 has an attractively low price attached to it, particularly if you live in the American Midwest, where the cost of a gallon of E85 is often more than a dollar less expensive than a gallon of regular.

There are many benefits to E85 fuel. It's a renewable source of fuel, as it comes from corn and we always have an abundance of corn. It's pretty conclusive that ethanol-based fuel isn't better for the environment than fossil fuels, but it is effective at reducing the country's reliance on foreign oil. Ethanol fuel has a significantly higher effective octane rating, burning quicker and at cooler temperatures than gasoline, making it a better fuel source for high-power applications, particularly those with forced induction. And as mentioned before, thanks to decades of government corn subsidies, E85 is significantly cheaper than fossil fuels.

The downside is that E85 has significantly less energy density than traditional fossil fuels. Each gallon of ethanol contains about a third fewer kilowatts of energy compared to gasoline. This shows itself in a serious reduction in fuel economy.

More than likely your car wasn't built from the factory to accept E85, and it could do some serious — and costly — damage to your engine or fueling system. That doesn't have to stop you, however, because modern solutions exist. You can convert your car to run on E85 fuel if you decide the benefits outweigh the cost, though it won't be cheap or easy.