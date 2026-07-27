Here's What You Wish You Knew About Cars

You were probably born just knowing everything about cars, right? You were always the smartest person in the room, and the most confident, too. Even before cars were released to the public, you already knew everything about them, and never had to learn anything from anyone. This is information that just appears in your brain just by divine interjection. You have always known and you always will know.

The rest of us, however, have some questions.

Over the weekend I asked Jalopnik readers what car-related questions they weren't sure of the answers to, but were too embarrassed to ask. The responses, er questions, we got are wide ranging and indicate a bit about where we are as car enthusiasts. We have the entire world at our fingertips, but we've never been more separated from our community. We should all be pushing to bring more people into the fold and help them learn the kinds of things they don't already know with hands-on opportunities. That's why I never hesitate to toss someone the keys to one of my fun cars, or help them out with a project, or invite them to help me with mine. If you want a better community, you have to help raise up everyone.

The whole idea is that we're breaking down the barriers to car enthusiasm and getting more people under the big tent of cars. You don't have to like the same kinds of cars, in fact we still encourage Mustang and Camaro folks to give each other a wide berth. That being said, your duty as a car person is to spread the gospel of car far and wide, as though it were religion, and you're some kind of transportation international mission tripper. Have you heard the good word about your Lord and Savior, the Honda S2000?