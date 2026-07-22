Abandon All Hope For A Free And Open Strait Of Hormuz Until Late 2027, Energy Analysts Say

Before Trump started his Republican-enabled war with Iran, cargo ships could move freely through the Strait of Hormuz without paying massive tolls or fees. Today, that is no longer the case. Still, energy markets didn't react to that development as strongly or as negatively as you might have expected, largely because the attitudes in those markets were that we'd see a quick resolution to hostilities. However, those attitudes are beginning to shift, with energy market analyst firm Rapidan Energy Group issuing a statement that basically says, "Never mind on that whole 'quick return to the status quo' thing."

It isn't just that Rapidan expects the strait to remain closed longer than previously predicted, either. As it said in its statement, "Hormuz disruptions will be deeper and more persistent than we previously expected, materially tightening global oil balances through 2027." That's not so bad, though, right? January 1, 2027 isn't that far away. It's past the midterms, sure, but we can make it another five or six months. Except, once you read past the first line, it's clear that "through 2027" really does mean "through all of 2027."

According to Rapidan, it can "no longer assume a near-term return to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz." In light of Republicans' failure to negotiate a lasting peace deal during the temporary ceasefire agreement and a return to open war, the analysts say to "expect ongoing military risks to constrain vessel transits through the Strait well into next year, keeping Arab Gulf production below pre-conflict levels through 4Q27." That's one year longer than their previous prediction, and probably not such great news for anyone frustrated by high gas prices. Maybe try again in 2028?