Track-Prepped E46 BMW M3, Factory Five 818, Buckeye Dream Machine: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Welcome, my friends, to another Friday here on your favorite jello picnic website. What a week we've had together, huh? We've had a mobile Versailles, we've had Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, we've had isekai driving games, we've had HRT femboys. Do you think an HRT femboy is a cisgender transsexual? Debate that down in the comments, let's get into queer theory today.

While you're on your way there, you may as well peruse a few listings on the way. Today we're taking a trip to the famed Twin Cities of Minnesota, an area I'm told "exists" and "has people who live there." I know little else about your land, Minnesotans, but I've learned at least one thing in this past week: Some of you have very interesting tastes in vehicles. I don't think we've ever had a "powered parachute" in this hallowed column before, but you beautiful Minnesotans all supplied one. Thank you, folks, for your contributions to this week's Dopest Cars.