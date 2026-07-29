While You're Still Boycotting 'Forza Horizon 6,' Play This New Isekai-Inspired Indie Kei Truck Game
So you were looking forward to "Forza Horizon 6," as Microsoft pulled its emergency parachute and finally took the series to Japan, but you followed the BDS boycott and didn't buy it. Good for you. As a reward, you now have the spare cash laying around to get yourself an even better driving game that just launched today: "Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!," an arcade-style driving game that combines the destruction of "Burnout" with the aesthetics of "Katamari" and the storyline of every isekai ever.
If you're unfamiliar, isekai is a popular genre of anime and manga in which a protagonist is transported to another world — often a fantasy setting — where they're transformed into a denizen befitting the world. Their knowledge of the real world usually helps them out, and they can even get by on their knowledge of genre tropes from real-world fiction. Also, the protagonist is often transported via reincarnation after dying in the real world, commonly after being hit by a truck. All caught up? Perfect! In "Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!," you play as the truck.
We love Truck-kun
The protagonist of the isekai here is a woman named Carissa Ward, who was hit by a truck and transported into a fantasy world as a buff anime girl who has to kill a skeleton king in order to get a scroll of resurrection and return to the real world. You play as the truck's driver, who can still talk to Carissa, and who has the power to send other people and objects to the fantasy realm by hitting them with your kei delivery van. Hit people to give Carissa enemies to fight, or hit objects to give her weapons and armor.
"Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!" released today, and can be found on Steam for a mere 15 bucks. As a lover of games with a small, focused scope, I can certainly say I'm looking forward to getting off of work and ripping around Wenvale to help Carissa out of her fantasy-world bind. We love a game that's genre-savvy and self-aware, don't we folks?