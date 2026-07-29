While You're Still Boycotting 'Forza Horizon 6,' Play This New Isekai-Inspired Indie Kei Truck Game

The protagonist of the isekai here is a woman named Carissa Ward, who was hit by a truck and transported into a fantasy world as a buff anime girl who has to kill a skeleton king in order to get a scroll of resurrection and return to the real world. You play as the truck's driver, who can still talk to Carissa, and who has the power to send other people and objects to the fantasy realm by hitting them with your kei delivery van. Hit people to give Carissa enemies to fight, or hit objects to give her weapons and armor.

"Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!" released today, and can be found on Steam for a mere 15 bucks. As a lover of games with a small, focused scope, I can certainly say I'm looking forward to getting off of work and ripping around Wenvale to help Carissa out of her fantasy-world bind. We love a game that's genre-savvy and self-aware, don't we folks?