Volkswagen Beetle Ute, Tracked Mitsubishi Bravo, Supercharged Lincoln Continental: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Happy Friday, folks! I've finally unboxed just about everything I own, which I'm counting as fully moved into the new place. Are all those things in their right place? Absolutely not. Do all of them even have right places? Even less so. But I have my garage shelving, my workbench, and my desk all in my bedroom, and they'll slowly get more organized.

You, I'm sure, have your garage shelving and workbench somewhere more suitable — say, perhaps, a garage. Maybe even a garage with an open bay, just waiting for something new and interesting to end up hidden away behind its door. Whether you're in the market for a project, a reliable parts-hauler, or just a simple fun car to cruise around in on the weekends, I think you'll find something in this week's selection of listings that appeals. Welcome, my dear beloved readers, to this week's collection of the internet's Dopest Cars.