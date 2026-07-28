Texas Revokes Femboy's Yaoi License Plate, But He's Fighting Back

Even if Amber does end up appealing his plate to the one fujoshi in the Texas DMV system, he seems likely to win. Yaoi as a genre isn't specifically pornographic, but refers to the broad range of male/male romance stories — if two guys slow-burn to a climactic kiss, that's not indecent by Texas' definition but it is yaoi. Amber's other license plates, BOY♥KISR and UR♥CUTE, haven't yet been revoked by the state, despite Amber having had the former for almost two years. If kissing boys is obscene, Texas should at least be consistent.

In the event Amber does have to replace the plate, he mentioned YAOI♥LVR as a possibility for the A90 to wear — or, perhaps, he could expand into the world of girls' love and "get like a yuri plate or something [...] whatever is loud and gets accepted." Given that Amber's car collection includes the pink A90 Supra, a dark purple A80 Supra, and a white Lamborghini Huracan Performante, a new plate will have to be pretty loud to match the volume of his garage.