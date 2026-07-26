Do You Want Versailles On Wheels? I Have The Ram ProMaster For You

Just look at this! The outlets have gold filigree around them, and check out how ornate the door knockers and vents are. The curtains are lace, the sliding door looks to be coated in gold-stitched white leather. The sink has four faucets! What could those possibly be for? Hot water, cold water, soap, and... toothpaste, maybe? I cannot fathom.

Most vanlife builds are about practicality, but this one doesn't seem to have that as a primary concern. There's a bed, a sink, and a shower, but not much in the way of a kitchen or storage. I don't think it's really livable, unless you don't really own anything up to and including clothes, but if you're a nomadic nudist with dreams of French aristocracy then boy do I have the $33,000 motor vehicle for you. The seller says they're motivated, so get your offers in now.