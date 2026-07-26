Do You Want Versailles On Wheels? I Have The Ram ProMaster For You
As a person employed in the incredibly stable world of digital media, I do a lot of searching for vans I could conceivably live in. There's a part of me that longs to just be a dirtbag rock climber, living out of a van at some crag and posting hole on OnlyFans to fund gas and cat food — yet it seems that desire doesn't have to come at the cost of luxury. Case in point: This Ram ProMaster vanlife build, which looks totally normal on the outside and like an absurd mini-Versailles on wheels in the interior.
I found this listing while window shopping on Vancamper, one of my favorite car-browsing sites just for how granular its feature selections are. This van showed up for being equipped with both air conditioning and a shower — a girl likes to be comfortable and clean — yet the ad makes absolutely no mention of how bonkers the interior design going on here is. There are gold accents everywhere, lots of ornate interior trim, and even the composting toilet is from a brand called "Throne."
It's so ornate
Just look at this! The outlets have gold filigree around them, and check out how ornate the door knockers and vents are. The curtains are lace, the sliding door looks to be coated in gold-stitched white leather. The sink has four faucets! What could those possibly be for? Hot water, cold water, soap, and... toothpaste, maybe? I cannot fathom.
Most vanlife builds are about practicality, but this one doesn't seem to have that as a primary concern. There's a bed, a sink, and a shower, but not much in the way of a kitchen or storage. I don't think it's really livable, unless you don't really own anything up to and including clothes, but if you're a nomadic nudist with dreams of French aristocracy then boy do I have the $33,000 motor vehicle for you. The seller says they're motivated, so get your offers in now.