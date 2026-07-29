What Signature Design Element Do You Hope Never Goes Away?

A unique brand identity is a hugely important part of a successful product, whether that product is a specific trim of a car, a model as a whole, or an entire brand's lineup. Whether it's the Ford Mustang's three-bar taillights, BMW's Hofmeister kink, or Jeep's signature seven-slot grille, any automaker worth their salt has at least one recognizable design element.

As the unyielding force of time continues to pass, trends change, tastes shift, and fashion evolves, for better or worse. Unfortunately, that can lead to businesses constantly chasing trends and profits, so they may choose to reinvent themselves and abandon some traits that loyalists were fond of in order to pursue more profitable avenues. We've previously asked you what signature design elements you think should be ditched, but today I want to know what signature design element you hope never goes away! Share your response in the comments section down below. Don't be shy, there are no wrong answers so long as you stick with automotive design traits.