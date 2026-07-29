What Signature Design Element Do You Hope Never Goes Away?
A unique brand identity is a hugely important part of a successful product, whether that product is a specific trim of a car, a model as a whole, or an entire brand's lineup. Whether it's the Ford Mustang's three-bar taillights, BMW's Hofmeister kink, or Jeep's signature seven-slot grille, any automaker worth their salt has at least one recognizable design element.
As the unyielding force of time continues to pass, trends change, tastes shift, and fashion evolves, for better or worse. Unfortunately, that can lead to businesses constantly chasing trends and profits, so they may choose to reinvent themselves and abandon some traits that loyalists were fond of in order to pursue more profitable avenues. We've previously asked you what signature design elements you think should be ditched, but today I want to know what signature design element you hope never goes away! Share your response in the comments section down below. Don't be shy, there are no wrong answers so long as you stick with automotive design traits.
The signature design element I hope never goes away is the Subaru WRX's big hood scoop
I'm 30 years old, and the only racing I really watched growing up was World Rally Championship. Beyond that, I remember losing my mind while watching Ken Block and his otherworldly skills in the early Gymkhana videos, so I was thoroughly familiar with the design and capabilities of Subaru's WRX and WRX STI. The epic rivalry between the WRX STI and the Mitsubishi Evolution transfixed me from the moment they both arrived on U.S. shores, but my favorite thing to see was always the WRX's ridiculous hood scoop.
Though the current WRX is less hardcore than its predecessors and much more grown-up, Subaru had the wherewithal to retain the model's iconic hood scoop. Sure it's not as upright as those of early WRXs, but it still really warms my heart whenever I see a hood scoop perched above the blue constellation badge. I truly hope Subaru never does away with the WRX's hood scoop. What signature design feature do you hope never goes away?