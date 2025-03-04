These Iconic Names Should Never Be Used On Electric Vehicles

Despite there being hundreds of words out there that have never been used as new car names, automakers around the world love reviving a storied brand. Whether it's a classic car getting the revival it deserves or a sporting icon being resurrected as an SUV, long-dead car names are always making a comeback these days, but should some names stay sacred?

That's the question we posed to you last week when we asked if there were any iconic automotive names that should never be used on electric vehicles? Thankfully, a lot of you had a lot of opinions on this topic. So, from engineering terms that just don't work with electric power to hallowed models that should only be powered by the burning bones of long-dead dinosaurs, these are the names that you think should never be stuck on an EV.

Got another suggestion that we've missed off? Let us know in the comments below.