These Iconic Names Should Never Be Used On Electric Vehicles
Despite there being hundreds of words out there that have never been used as new car names, automakers around the world love reviving a storied brand. Whether it's a classic car getting the revival it deserves or a sporting icon being resurrected as an SUV, long-dead car names are always making a comeback these days, but should some names stay sacred?
That's the question we posed to you last week when we asked if there were any iconic automotive names that should never be used on electric vehicles? Thankfully, a lot of you had a lot of opinions on this topic. So, from engineering terms that just don't work with electric power to hallowed models that should only be powered by the burning bones of long-dead dinosaurs, these are the names that you think should never be stuck on an EV.
Turbo
"Turbo should never be on an electric car."
Quick, someone tell Porsche!
MR2
"MR2 – Just won't make sense. Though that has never stopped some companies from making 4 door coupes."
Mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive doesn't really work on an EV, I guess.
Firebird
"Firebird. Or anything with the word 'fire' in it"
Fire in a gas car, good. Fire in an EV, bad.
Trans Am
"Nothing with sports car adjacent names, Mustang, Trans Am, Turbo, etc. Do use names like Zephyr, Continental, Coupe de Ville, LTD, etc."
Got it, EVs can't be sporty.
Any Pontiac
"Any name from Pontiac. They all exist to turn gasoline into loud noises, even if you luck out with something clever like a Thunderbird EV, it's still gross and wrong."
On second thoughts, maybe we just scrap every Pontiac name, OK?
AMG SL63
"I don't think AMG should continue the 43,55, 63 trim naming with EVs. I understand it no longer represents engine size, but at least in today's terms it still makes sense. If you don't understand the difference between an SL 43 and an SL63, you'll definitely at least hear the difference. Maybe they'll change it to the SL Gigawatt hehe."
You might as well just say every AMG name, really.
PT Cruiser
"PT Cruiser – I'm not that worried about the reputation of the car, but that of Stellantis..."
Reader, I would HOWL if Stellantis revived the PT Cruiser as an EV.
Viper
"Viper. One of the ultimate symbols of internal combustion hedonism should never be relegated to the high pitched whine of milquetoast electric motors. The Viper nameplate should never adorn an appliance."
Question, if not a viper then what animal would you name an EV after?
Diablo
"Diablo, or Countach, even though I think Lambo's done with the latter."
If Lamborghini ever does have a fully-electric model, it's sure to be named in honor of some ancient Roman god or an Italian fighter jet.
J2-X
"An electric J2-X would be a sin."
For anyone out of the loop, the J2-X is a rocket engine developed by NASA.
Escape Hybrid
"Ford Escape Hybrid. I'm here to ruin your statistics."
I guess it's an icon in someone's eyes.
What's in a name?
"I'd be hard-pressed to think of any.
"Now that the Mustang has happened, it's really a big old "whatever." If a classic nameplate becomes an EV, at least it didn't become a CUV. Unless it becomes an EV CUV...
"There will be a time – probably many years from now – where the idea of an EV won't seem to foreign or objectionable to people. They'll just be there. And it won't be a big deal. Why should the name on the car be a big deal?"
One day, every car will be an EV and then it won't even matter. So really, what's all this for?
