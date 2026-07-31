I Test-Rode Rivian's New Also E-Bike, And It Blew My Jaded Mind

Let's give you a picture of what's going on with Rivian's micromobility spin-off, which is called Also. The company capitalizes the name and use a period after it, like this: ALSO. But that's just weird, so I'm not going to do that.

Still, Also employees I interviewed vehemently insist that Also isn't a bike company. Saul Leiken, Also's director of product, calls Also an electric vehicle brand. In my Zoom with Leiken he used the word "vehicle" 15 times during a 40-minute call. He wasn't alone. Matt Liddle, Also's director of physical experience, called Also a vehiclemaker, too. Liddle joined me for for my test ride of their TM-B bikes from Rivian's Brooklyn outpost across the Williamsburg Bridge and into Manhattan.

Some of this vehicular nomenclature comes down to branding and partnerships. Leiken noted that the Rivian spin-off is making commercial quads and partnering with Amazon to build their last-mile delivery rigs, much as Rivian already makes the distinctive Amazon vans you see dropping diapers (and probably e-bikes) all over America. Likewise, Also will do something similar with DoorDash — only in that case their small EVs will be autonomous robo-delivery food bots.

But those vehicles are all on the way and not yet here, much as the Rivian R3X is the rally car of the future. Also's new TM-B is the right-this-moment coolness, and I say that without hesitation, despite a sticker price starting at $3,500. You can reserve one of these bikes now, and delivery will start this fall. The Also TM-B is not merely a blast to ride, and shockingly fast. It's a technological platform that's game-changing in ways that I didn't expect — and I've been testing bikes and e-bikes for about two decades. I'm super jaded, and yet the TM-B kinda blew my mind.