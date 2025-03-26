Rivian Launches Micromobility Startup Called Also, First Product Will Be An E-Bike

While Rivian might be known for electric pickup trucks and SUVs, the manufacturer has been quietly developing e-bikes for years. Rivian announced on Wednesday that the secret venture was spun off into a new micromobility company called Also. The EV manufacturer made the decision with the idea that Also would be better positioned for success as an independent business. Now, if only the people involved had picked a name that didn't make the spin-off sound like a second thought.

Rivian stated that Also deserved independence to be "optimized around different products, brand positioning and markets." That does make sense to some degree, with Rivian currently producing large trucks and Also developing e-bikes.

RJ Scaringe, Rivian's founder and CEO, said in a release:

"For the world to fully transition to electrified transportation, a range of vehicle types and form factors will be needed. I am extremely excited about the innovations developed by the Also team that will underpin a range of highly compelling micromobility products that will help define new categories."

However, it seems like the most crucial reason was to garner investment. Eclipse Ventures, a venture capital firm, invested $105 million into Also in parallel with the spinoff. Rivian will be a minority shareholder in the micromobility company.