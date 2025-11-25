CPSC Warns Owners Not To Use Rad Power Bike Batteries Due To Fire Risk

CPCS reports that one battery is affected by the issue, marked with either the product number HL-RP-S1304 or RP-1304. These batteries have been sold for some time by Rad Power Bikes as replacements, and are factory-installed on the following models:

RadCity High Step 4

RadCity Step Thru 3

RadExpand 5

RadRover High Step 5

RadRover Step Thru 1

RadRunner 2

RadRunner 1

RadRunner Plus

RadWagon 4

CPSC included a statement from Rad Power Bikes, which outright states that the cost of a recall would "immediately put Rad out of business." It sounds like the company wants to replace only batteries that are physically damaged, though it's unclear whether visible external damage is actually a factor in the batteries' detonation; CPSC says that the fire risk is exacerbated "when the battery or the harness has been exposed to water or debris," but never says the batteries are safe when in mint condition.

It's a shame that the world of affordable e-bikes is so overrun with shoddy engineering and quality assurance, because e-bikes are a fantastic way to get around cities, suburbs, and small towns. If you're in the market for a new e-bike, make sure you get one with UL-certified electronics. And, if you're the owner of a Rad Power bike, maybe just get rid of that battery. Congratulations on your shiny new analog bicycle.