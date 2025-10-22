Rivian's Getting Into E-Bikes And Quads With A Spinoff Company Called Also

The Rivian R1T and R1S are incredible electric vehicles, but with starting prices north of $70,000, they're firmly luxury products that aren't meant to be affordable for the average person. The R2 and R3 should be much less expensive, but they'll still probably start at about $45,000 or so, which is still out of reach for a lot of people. If you want an EV with Rivian tech and need something a little more affordable, though, its spinoff company Also may have your answer. Could I interest you in a new Rivian-ish e-bike or quad?

Called the TM-B, Also's new e-bike uses a step-through design and offers a base model with a range of about 60 miles, but if you upgrade to the TM-B Performance, you'll get a range of about 100 miles and twice as much pedal assistance. There's no word on what the base model will cost, although it's currently set to launch in late 2026, so you probably won't have to wait too long to find that out. For now, Also is focusing on the TM-B Performance and the Launch Edition, which appears to just be a Performance with a special paint job. Both of those bikes start at $4,500, with the Launch Edition arriving first sometime next spring and the Performance model likely arriving sometime in the summer.

Is that the cheapest e-bike you can buy? Nope. But you can probably expect it to catch fire a lot less frequently than the cheapest e-bike you can get your hands on, and it's a hell of a lot cheaper than Porsche's $11,000 e-bike. And while we're still talking about a fairly pricey bike, TechCrunch reports that at the launch event, Also President Chris Yu said they expect the base version to come in at less than $4,000 when it finally launches, which really isn't bad as far as good, quality e-bikes go.