Rivian's Getting Into E-Bikes And Quads With A Spinoff Company Called Also
The Rivian R1T and R1S are incredible electric vehicles, but with starting prices north of $70,000, they're firmly luxury products that aren't meant to be affordable for the average person. The R2 and R3 should be much less expensive, but they'll still probably start at about $45,000 or so, which is still out of reach for a lot of people. If you want an EV with Rivian tech and need something a little more affordable, though, its spinoff company Also may have your answer. Could I interest you in a new Rivian-ish e-bike or quad?
Called the TM-B, Also's new e-bike uses a step-through design and offers a base model with a range of about 60 miles, but if you upgrade to the TM-B Performance, you'll get a range of about 100 miles and twice as much pedal assistance. There's no word on what the base model will cost, although it's currently set to launch in late 2026, so you probably won't have to wait too long to find that out. For now, Also is focusing on the TM-B Performance and the Launch Edition, which appears to just be a Performance with a special paint job. Both of those bikes start at $4,500, with the Launch Edition arriving first sometime next spring and the Performance model likely arriving sometime in the summer.
Is that the cheapest e-bike you can buy? Nope. But you can probably expect it to catch fire a lot less frequently than the cheapest e-bike you can get your hands on, and it's a hell of a lot cheaper than Porsche's $11,000 e-bike. And while we're still talking about a fairly pricey bike, TechCrunch reports that at the launch event, Also President Chris Yu said they expect the base version to come in at less than $4,000 when it finally launches, which really isn't bad as far as good, quality e-bikes go.
Also TM-B
The design looks solid, and it also looks like Also really did build more than just another e-bike. For example, the propulsion system, which it calls DreamRide, removes the connection between the pedals and the wheel, instead using the pedals as a generator to recharge the battery. How well it will work in practice still remains to be seen, but it's at least an interesting idea. The company also tried to make the bike more modular, allowing you to easily swap out different seats that change the character of the bike.
So if you buy the cargo rack, you won't need to ride around with it attached at all times. Instead, you can just swap out what Also calls the "top frame" for a bench or a solo seat for your regular rides, then switch back when you need the utility of the cargo frame. Again, how easy that will actually be and how frequently owners will actually swap their top frames still remains to be seen, but it's nice they're trying to differentiate the bike beyond simply calling it the Rivian of e-bikes.
As far as the nitty-gritty goes, the battery can charge at up to 240 watts, and the standard battery can hit 80% in less than two hours, while the larger battery will need 2.5 hours to charge up to 80%. These are also Class 3 e-bikes, so they can hit speeds of up to 28 mph if you pedal hard enough. Oh, and there's also a small screen and an app, if you're into that kind of thing. Sadly, it doesn't look like Also's talking weight quite yet, but that's fine. I'll just figure that part out when Also sends a test bike to my house soon. (We're doing that, right, Also?)
And a little quad too
While the e-bike will likely get most of the attention, the TM-B isn't the only vehicle Also revealed. It's also building a four-wheel version of its e-bike that it calls the Quad, or TM-Q. Designed to carry cargo in crowded cities, it's still pedal-assisted and was designed to fit inside a bike lane, just with the added stability that four wheels provide. It appears to be pretty modular, as well, like the TM-B, allowing companies to set up the TM-Q for deliveries in dense urban areas.
But while the quad will likely get the most use as a commercial vehicle, there's no reason it couldn't be a personal vehicle, too. Instead of driving your kids to school, you could simply have them sit in the back while you pedal, or take it on grocery runs that actually allow you to bring more than a couple days' worth of groceries home with you.
Actual details on the TM-Q seem to be pretty sparse right now, with even Also's own press release devoting the vast majority of its space to the e-bike. That said, Also insists the commercial version of the TM-Q will launch "in 2026," with the consumer version apparently coming sometime later. And apparently, they already have orders for the commercial version from Amazon, which plans to use it across the U.S. and Europe.