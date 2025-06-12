2026 BMW XM Lineup Will Now Consist Of Only The 738-HP Label Version

BMW just announced that its lineup of the absurdly powerful XM SUV will be reduced from two available models to one for the 2026 model year. The more powerful Label version of the XM is now all consumers have to look forward to, with the base trim being dropped. It's a slightly confusing move, as the "Label" designation was supposed to attach to annual special editions, but BMW has decided to yank that plan.

The automaker rolled out the "Label" concept in 2023 with the bonkers XM Label Red, sporting flamboyant styling and a massive horsepower bump from 644 ponies to 738. But BMW has seemingly concluded that the lesser output for the combined twin-turbo V8 and plug-in-hybrid powertrain was for the weak. Thrust junkies with fat bank accounts (or two bitcoins) will now have recourse only to a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds, according to BMW, and a limited top speed of 155 mph, unless they pay extra for the M Driver's Package and go to 175 mph. The hybrid system provides a healthy 194-horsepower boost to the XM Label's output, but the current version's 19.2-kWh battery is hampered by an AC charging rate of 7.4 kWh. For 2026 that goes to 11 kWh.