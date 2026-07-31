OPEC Owes Its Existence To The Texas Railroad Commission

Oil is in the news yet again, and you can't talk oil, especially in the Middle East, without talking about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC. Typically, when you look into the history of OPEC, it starts in 1960 when Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela teamed up to coordinate oil production. Their decision to team up transformed the global oil and gas industry into the one we know today, but OPEC countries didn't come up with the idea on their own. Instead, they borrowed the idea from the ole U.S. of A. Specifically, the Texas government's Railroad Commission.

Unlike in a lot of other industries, oil demand is largely inelastic. Demand isn't completely stagnant, but oil is still essentially an ingredient used to make other things people buy, and consumers can only buy so many of those things. Even if gasoline dropped to $2 a gallon, there's only so much more driving most people want to do, and at $8 a gallon, we'd still have to do the vast majority of the driving we do now. Oil supply, however, can swing drastically, whether a war breaks out and interrupts production, or someone discovers a new oil field that floods the market.

From a business perspective, the booms are great, but the busts are a real doozy. When the Spindletop oil field was discovered near Beaumont, Texas in 1901, production tapered off quickly, but where there's some oil, there must be more. Fast forward to 1930, and they finally found the big one: the East Texas Oil Field. That discovery yielded so much oil that by 1938, Texas reportedly supplied 40% of oil for the U.S. and accounted for 25% of the world's oil production. The massive East Texas Oil Field made a whole lot of people very rich, but it also created another problem — a price crash.