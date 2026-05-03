Welcome To The Wild West, Where Texas Loses Nearly A Billion Dollars Of Oil A Year To Thieves

The Permian Basin's remote location has been a boon to thieves purely because no one's around. That means anyone can get to the supply and steal it along with copper wiring, tools, and even equipment relatively easy without a human seeing them coming or going. Mission accomplished.

Some thieves have gotten a bit more brazen in their antics though. They purchase or rent vacuum trucks they'll then put in the same lines as regular supply trucks during the busiest times of the day to achieve a crude oil payout. To avoid suspicion and law enforcement, they just switch the license plates. In some instances, thieves have posed as general maintenance workers and contractors, like waste haulers, who then gain access to the storage tanks to remove toxic water, take the oil and go. It looks entirely like an official operation and the theft goes undetected, at least in the time that they are there.

Once the crude is acquired, ”racket' product (racket is a slang term for illegally obtained oil) can be sold to saltwater disposal facilities that sell crude oil recovered from wastewater to local supply chains, or they can buy a defunct or dried up oil field lease to legally claim they pumped the product from it instead. If all else fails, they can run the product over the border and sell it in Mexico where sometimes product gets to routed to the cartel.