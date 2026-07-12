What The '70s Oil Crisis Can Teach Us About Living Through Fuel Shortages

By the end of 1973, Richard Nixon was already beset by Watergate. The nation was shaken and calling for him to resign. That November, he sat down in front of cameras and addressed the country from the White House, not about the scandal primarily, but about something just as pressing: the fuel crisis. The Middle East was embroiled in a conflict between Egypt, Syria, and Israel, called the Yom Kippur War. In October, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to stop shipping oil to nations that supported Israel, causing severe shortages in the U.S. Gas prices soared, and inflation ran out of control. Drivers would sit in lines at gas stations for hours, just to find the station had run out. It got to the point where many gas stations had to start rationing. According to the CEO of Chevron, that kind of fuel crisis might be on the horizon for us, but luckily, there's a lot we can learn from the past.

Americans got through the '70s oil crisis by driving less, owning smaller, more fuel-efficient cars, using less electricity, and throwing on sweaters while turning down the heat that winter. They endured — even though the shortage was caused by public policies and wars that were out of their control. It wasn't fair, but it was necessary, just as some sacrifice may be needed from us today. That said, permanent solutions, such as developing other energy sources, have to come from the government and big business.