$65k Toyota GRMN Corolla Costs Almost As Much As The Final Edition Supra
Last month, Toyota revealed a more extreme, track-focused version of its hilariously fun GR Corolla hot hatch, with the new model being named the GRMN Corolla. Those two extra letters, "MN," mean that it was tuned by the "Meisters of the Nürburgring," and it certainly has the suspension and aero specs to back that up. But is that enough to be worthy of its $65,665 price tag?
For not much more money, you can get yourself a Final Edition Toyota GR Supra for $70,645. Can any Toyota Corolla be worth that much? When you actually look at the specs, it does seem to make more sense. The GRMN Corolla makes almost as much power as the Supra, despite having an engine half its size. It also comes with a clever all-wheel-drive system and unique Nürburgring-inspired chassis tuning. So, it isn't just a GR Corolla with some cute extra badges on it. Plus, it's a very limited edition. Toyota is only making 730 models worldwide, and exclusivity is worth a lot.
What do you get for that kind of money?
It might be tough to tell anyone that your Toyota Corolla cost more than a Mustang Dark Horse. They just won't understand, especially if you only show them the spec sheet. The GRMN Corolla packs the same 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder as the standard GR Corolla, with the same 300 horsepower. Torque is increased but barely, from 295 pound-feet to 302 lb-ft. It's 66 pounds lighter than the GR, though, with the hood, fenders, and other bits being made from carbon fiber. It also loses the regular car's back seats, and uses lighter-weight buckets up front.
Power isn't the GRMN's focus, though — track handling is. So it gets upgraded aerodynamics inspired by the hydrogen-engine GR Corolla race car that competes in the Super Taikyu Series. That means a new hood duct, fender vents, and a rear wing that's manually adjustable in one-degree increments, so owners can fine-tune their downforce. More importantly, it has unique shocks and springs that were developed at the 'Ring, with a specific focus on long suspension travel and bump stops. Sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires should help with grip, too. Toyota even uniquely tuned the electric power steering and the all-wheel-drive system.
You get a manual transmission and driving lessons
The GRMN Corolla isn't for folks who want a fun daily driver, so there's no automatic transmission option. It comes with a six-speed manual and you're gonna like it. You also get a year membership at the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), as well as expert driving instruction at a complimentary high-performance driving event.
Only 730 of these GRMN Corollas will be built worldwide — mostly for North America, Japan, and Australia — so it's going to be much rarer car than anything else in its price range. Throw in its unique suspension and carbon-fiber body parts and the GRMN Corolla actually begins to feel more special than the GR Supra, regardless of edition.
Still, it's quite pricey for a Corolla. The regular GR Corolla starts at $41,815, with the Premium Plus trim being $47,860. That's nearly $20,000 cheaper than the GRMN. At least it's a pretty damn special Corolla.