$65k Toyota GRMN Corolla Costs Almost As Much As The Final Edition Supra

Last month, Toyota revealed a more extreme, track-focused version of its hilariously fun GR Corolla hot hatch, with the new model being named the GRMN Corolla. Those two extra letters, "MN," mean that it was tuned by the "Meisters of the Nürburgring," and it certainly has the suspension and aero specs to back that up. But is that enough to be worthy of its $65,665 price tag?

For not much more money, you can get yourself a Final Edition Toyota GR Supra for $70,645. Can any Toyota Corolla be worth that much? When you actually look at the specs, it does seem to make more sense. The GRMN Corolla makes almost as much power as the Supra, despite having an engine half its size. It also comes with a clever all-wheel-drive system and unique Nürburgring-inspired chassis tuning. So, it isn't just a GR Corolla with some cute extra badges on it. Plus, it's a very limited edition. Toyota is only making 730 models worldwide, and exclusivity is worth a lot.