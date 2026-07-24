Our Readers Want These Dead Car Brands To Make A Comeback

There are a lot of different car brands out there, more than there have been in decades — or probably ever, taking the global market into account. Though crossovers have proliferated across the world, and some body styles are becoming a lot more rare than they used to be, there's still a lot of variety on the market. As enthusiasts, though, we're always wanting more, and always missing what we don't have anymore. That's what led me to my question from earlier this week: Which dead car brand should make a comeback?

In my question, I said that I want to see a revival of Tatra. The Czech automaker's history of beautiful and innovative rear-engine streamliners is ripe for a retro-futurist treatment, and I'm glad some of you agreed. But there were a lot of great ideas in the comments, ranging from brands that died recently to ones that were gone before I was even born. (That's only 33 years ago, so there are a lot of brands I never lived alongside.) I've rounded up my favorite answers for your reading pleasure.