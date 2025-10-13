The Most Famous Straight-8 Engines (And The Cars They Powered)

As is the case with any industry, fashions come in and go in the automotive world. Some trends become things of the past because of changing tastes, like those gold badges on the backs of Toyota models in the '90s, for instance. Others fade out of fashion because new technological advancements render the old way of doing things obsolete, and that's the case with the straight-eight.

As the 1950s rolled in, V8s were taking over due to their compact and lightweight construction, plus they could fit in tighter spaces and sport higher compression ratios, too. Still, that doesn't mean the straight-eight became undesirable from a consumer point of view, just from a manufacturing perspective. The inline-eight was still a trusty, smooth, and in some cases remarkably powerful configuration.

However, with the last mass-produced inline-eight fading out of production in the mid-'50s, the configuration has very much been left in the history books. Here, we've decided to throw it right back into the spotlight, by featuring five of the most iconic examples ever lumbered under the hood of anything automotive, be they racers or simple commuters.