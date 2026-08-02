Why Your Tire's Official Pressure Recommendation Isn't Always The Right PSI

Today in tire school, we'll start off by addressing some terms. First, what do we mean by the official tire pressure recommendation? It is not the numeral on the tire sidewall, because inflating to that number is a terrible idea. Usually, those sidewall digits refer to the maximum allowed pressure, and for normal use, you want to avoid that — but, as we'll explain later, normal doesn't mean all circumstances. Instead, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants you to look at your car's B pillar — the junction where the driver's door meets the back of the car – for a placard that lists the correct pounds-per-square inch (PSI).

Now, there are other words to address — "the right PSI." Right for what? If you drive your car on your tires' maximum inflation pressure listed on the sidewall, you're inflating the tires a lot more than with the suggested PSI. Presumably, that's because you need to, for instance, when tracking your car, and sometimes for towing or carrying more weight. Further guidance by many tire experts, including Tire Rack, suggests following the 4 PSI rule for inflating your tires. The idea is that, if correctly inflated, the pressure in cold tires should rise by roughly 4 PSI after driving because the heat of friction between the tire and the pavement expands the air inside. This means that if you were trying to get to that maximum volume for a heavier payload, you should overinflate with care. Note that overinflating by just 6 PSI can increase the risk of a puncture.