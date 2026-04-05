A Guide For When (And When Not) To Air Down Your Tires

Off-roading can be a lot of fun, until you get stuck. That's not hard to do when you've hit a sandy or muddy trail. If you're an experienced off-roader, you likely know that taking some air out of your tires can go a long way towards preventing you from getting stuck in that kind of terrain. If you weren't aware of it, you may find that you won't be reaching for those recovery boards as much once you start airing down. Of course, we're talking about sandy beaches or muddy trails, not maintained gravel roads that are common in country neighborhoods.

Drag racers often air down, as well. This helps them with traction, which is important when you're jumping out of the gate. Of course, there are special tires for drag racing, and these are built with low air pressure in mind. Running long distances without being properly inflated can ruin a regular tire and pose a serious safety risk.

That's just one of the reasons why you wouldn't want to drive on the street with tires that have been aired down. That would be dangerous for multiple reasons. So check on the door jamb or your owner's manual for the recommended PSI, and keep your tires inflated to that number. However, you should not inflate the tire to the maximum PSI number printed on the side of the tire.