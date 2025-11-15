The Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Tires You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

No matter what kind of car you drive, it needs tires, and if you care even the slightest bit about safety, it needs tires that aren't worn down so much that they look like they might be racing slicks. But which tires should you buy? There are so many options, they can't all be essentially the same, but how do you know which one is better than the others? Should you go with a premium set of Michelins? Can you get away with something cheaper? What tires are actually a good value while still being somewhat affordable?

It can all be tricky to figure out, especially since you can't usually test-drive tires like you can cars. Unless you're like our friends over at Consumer Reports, who have this rare thing called "the budget to do cool stuff" and actually do test tires. So, based on their testing, which tires offer the most bang for your buck? It isn't necessarily the most expensive tires on the rack. Let's take a look at the tires that Consumer Reports believes offer the best value.