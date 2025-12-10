Inflating To The PSI Number On Your Tire Is A Terrible Idea: Here's Why

So you notice one of your tires is low and you pull into a gas station to use the air machine. Or maybe you've got one of those nifty portable tire inflators. But wait! The air machine is asking for the PSI number — that's pounds per square inch. How do you know how much air to put in the tire? Easy! Just look at the sidewall of the tire, right? After all, the number is right there, right next to "PSI," isn't it? Wrong! That is not the number you should be going by!

Inflating your tire to the PSI number indicated on the side of it could result in overinflating it, which could put you in danger. But why would the tire manufacturer do that to us? Before you start to feel betrayed by the Michelin Man, you might want to take a closer look at what's actually printed on the side of the tire. It usually says, "max PSI" or "maximum PSI." In other words, that's the upper limit of air pressure that the tire is built to withstand. It's definitely not the pressure your tires should be running at all the time.

The recommended tire pressure is set by the manufacturer of your car, and it is typically well below the max PSI number found on the side of your tire. You'll generally find it somewhere in the car, usually on a sticker on the driver's side door jamb. It's important to abide by this number because driving on overinflated tires can cause a lot of problems and, if you're like us, you've got enough of those.