The 4 PSI Rule For Tires: What Is It, And Is It Reliable?

A supercar and a base-model Corolla both rely on tires to translate engineering into real-world performance, and even the most sophisticated vehicle can fall short of its potential if its tires aren't doing their job. Tire pressure affects everything from grip and handling to fuel economy and tread wear, and there is a simple trick you can use to evaluate if yours is correct.

Enter the 4 PSI rule. Your tires' starting pressure should always come from the manufacturer's recommended PSI on the door jamb sticker, since the number printed on your tire's sidewall is actually the maximum pressure it can handle, not the pressure it's meant to run at.

Say you inflate your tires to 36 PSI before a highway trip. After driving for 30 minutes, pull over and check the pressure again — most modern cars display this directly on the infotainment screen or gauge cluster. A climb of around 4 PSI is normal and expected under highway conditions.

A significantly larger increase can signal that the tire was too low to begin with, while a much smaller one may point to overinflation — but neither reading should override the manufacturer's recommended cold pressure from the door jamb sticker. Here's the science behind why these numbers shift the way they do, and the situations where the rule's logic stops applying, as there are clear limitations to its use.