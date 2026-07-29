5 Automakers Who Rekindled Their Love For V8s

The European Union (EU) has been pretty ambitious in tightening emissions standards for vehicles, as it wants to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050. That's a tall order, and automakers have felt the pressure. The US has gone the opposite direction during the current administration, actually dropping regulations around emissions. Still, car manufacturing is a global venture, which means even the automakers based in Detroit have to pay attention to what the EU is doing.

To a lot of car executives, it seemed that one quick and easy way to help meet these stricter standards would be to drop V8 engines. This especially appeared to be the case when, for a brief time, there seemed to be a real push in the market for EVs. But getting rid of V8 engines is no easy task in the US. We Americans, or a large part of us, anyway, love our V8s, and don't mind letting automakers know about it.

This pushback has caused several car companies to reverse course. For example, Ram tried taking HEMI V8 options away from the 1500, but that didn't last long. Dodge has made some real foibles with the Charger in the last few years, but it is finally bringing back a V8 engine option. Mercedes-AMG brought a V8 back for the C63, and Jeep never went through with its plans to get rid of the V8 option in the Wrangler. Even Toyota is bringing a V8 to its GR line for the first time.